Two South Jersey Schools Push Back Start Time After Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 26: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball to score a 60 yard touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Two schools in South Jersey decided to start class two hours later on Monday, February 10, after the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl game.

The move gives kids and teachers some extra sleep after the big game. “It’s a rare and special time for families to watch our local professional football team compete in the Super Bowl,” said Gloucester City officials.

People in the area had mixed feelings about it. Some liked the idea of extra sleep, while others didn’t think a football game should change school hours.

This decision has people talking again about whether Super Bowl Monday should be a holiday.

In Europe, many banks close on the day after big games. Some people think the U.S. should do something similar.

With these changes, lots of South Jersey students need to change their morning schedules. Schools will still let out at the usual time, even with the late start.

Teachers will start work two hours later too. School buses will run on the new schedule to keep everything running smoothly.

The schools found a good balance. Instead of canceling school completely, they kept education important while showing they cared about the local team.

Other schools in the area are staying open at normal times. But they might see fewer students show upon Monday, depending on how late the game goes and who wins.