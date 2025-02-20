New Jersey’s Biggest Polar Plunge Coming Tomorrow, Aiming to Top $2.6M Record

Brace yourself for an icy dip at Seaside Heights Beach. The Law Enforcement Torch Run’s huge polar plunge is back tomorrow. Last year, 8,000 gutsy participants jumped in and crushed records by pulling in $2.6 million for Special Olympics.

Plungers can sign in at Blaine Avenue from 9:00 a.m. The big splash kicks off at 1:00 p.m. sharp, with everyone meeting by the beach at 12:30 p.m. Watch for marked entrances near Lucky Leo’s.

A designated area south of the main plunge zone is set aside for families wanting to join in. This freezing tradition helps support over 22,000 athletes and partners in Special Olympics New Jersey programs.

The money helps run year-round sports training, competitions, and essential health screenings across the state. Many people team up in groups, helping them raise even more money together.

With crowds expected to pack the island, traffic could get heavy. Organizers have planned specific routes to help both plungers and spectators get to the event smoothly.

Since it began in 1981, the Law Enforcement Torch Run has raised over $1 billion nationwide. Their efforts keep Special Olympics programs thriving across America.

Everyone who takes the plunge into the Atlantic gets a blue hoodie. Want to take part? Register now at plungeseaside.org.