Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan Headline Outlaw Music Festival’s 10th Anniversary at PNC Arts Center

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 25: Musician Willie Nelson performs during a campaign rally with Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, at Shell Energy Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Texas holding a rally supporting reproductive rights with recording artists Beyonce and Willie Nelson.

Music fans will gather at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey on Sept. 13, 2025, as the Outlaw Music Festival celebrates its 10th year. Tickets go on sale Feb. 7. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., legendary performers Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan will headline the show. The evening also features sets by Waxahatchee and Madeline Edwards at this New Jersey venue.

Citi cardholders get early access to tickets. The presale ran from 10 a.m. Feb. 4 through 10 p.m. Feb. 6 via Citi Entertainment.

Looking for premium perks? The venue offers VIP packages including preferred parking. You’ll find plenty of food vendors and beverage stations throughout the grounds.

When general ticket sales begin, fans can purchase tickets at, LiveNation.com, OutlawMusicFestival.com, or through Ticketmaster.com.

This musical celebration blends authentic country with rock energy and folk soul. This winning combination has drawn crowds consistently since its inception.

Come early. Doors open before the music starts. Bring a blanket for the lawn or grab your seat under the pavilion.

This tour stop brings together both industry icons and emerging artists in New Jersey, maintaining the festival’s signature appeal.