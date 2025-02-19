Indoor Pickleball Club Opening in Manahawkin

The Picklr Manahawkin-LBI, the first New Jersey location of North America’s fastest-growing indoor pickleball franchise, will officially open its doors on Saturday March 15th.

Located at 205 Route 72 West in the Kohl’s Plaza Shopping Center (formerly Bed, Bath & Beyond), the 22,500-square-foot club features seven professional-quality courts equipped with sound-reducing baffle matrix systems and performance lighting for optimal play. Members will also enjoy a full-service pro shop, café, lounge, and locker rooms.

To celebrate its opening, The Picklr Manahawkin-LBI is hosting an Open House on March 15th from 11am to 4pm. The free public event will feature tailgating, a DJ, music, food trucks, open play, free clinics and more. Raffles will be held starting at 11am before the ceremonial ribbon cutting at noon. Attendees can also get discounted merchandise including paddles, hats and t-shirts in the pro shop.

Prospective members can take private tours of the facility and learn about membership options, all of which include unlimited play, four free clinics and four free guest passes per month and more. Membership details are also available at thepicklr.com/location/manahawkin-lbi.

“The outpouring of excitement and support since announcing our plans in August has been truly remarkable,” said Tom Neale, owner of the club and long-time homeowner in Surf City. “This overwhelming enthusiasm proves that players were craving a top-tier indoor pickleball experience. The Picklr isn’t just another place to play, it’s a pickleball community hub. With professional quality courts, first-class amenities, and an atmosphere designed for both serious and social players alike, it’s the ultimate destination for players of all levels.”

For additional details on The Picklr Manahawkin-LBI visit thepicklr.com/location/manahawkin-lbi/.