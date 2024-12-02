Skip to Search
100.1 WJRZ - Jersey's Greatest Hits
DELIVERED BY NETA BROOKLINE
December 2, 2024
100.1 Hours of Christmas on ‘JRZ
100.1 WJRZ’s Holiday Guide 2024
Do You Know A Teacher Who Rocks?
December 19, 2024
‘Superman’: Five Takeaways From The Trailer
December 17, 2024
Bruce Springsteen Back on New Jersey Set of ‘Nebraska’ Album Biopic Starring Jeremy Allen White
Monopoly-Themed Hotel to Begin Construction in Atlantic City
Subscribe To The JRZ-I-P Newsletter
100.1 WJRZ’s Pro Football Challenge 2024
Win $18,000 with “Home For The Holidays”
Happy Tails – Pet Adoption Program
January 1, 2021
“Alexa, Play 100.1 WJRZ”
Download the 100.1 WJRZ App
Beasley Best Community of Caring – Giving Season
Casey Kasem’s “American Top 40: The 80’s”
Retro Pop Reunion
Do You Know A Teacher Who Rocks?
🎅 Something for Santa Giveaway 🎁
ENTER TO WIN: Toto + Men At Work + Christopher Cross Tickets
ENTER TO WIN: The Hobby Shop Gift Card
100.1 WJRZ’s Pro Football Challenge 2024
Free Lunch Giveaway
Earth, Wind & Fire at Hard Rock Atlantic City
December 20
8:00 pm
Earth, Wind & Fire at Hard Rock Atlantic City
December 21
8:00 pm
Manchester Hannukah Celebration & Menorah Lighting
December 26
Elvis Birthday Bash
January 19
2025
7:00 pm
Heart at Radio City Music Hall
April 16
2025
8:00 pm
Matt Fraser – America’s Top Psychic Medium
April 23
2025
7:30 pm
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band
June 13
2025
8:00 pm
Toto + Men At Work + Christopher Cross at PNC Bank Arts Center
July 25
2025
6:45 pm
Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks – ONE NIGHT ONLY
August 8
2025
December 19, 2024
Making New Year’s Resolutions and Staying With Them
Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey’s Most Adorable Christmas Towns
Two Bergen County Teens Launch Christmas Gift Drive for HIV Group Home Residents
Jersey Lottery Players Win $3.8 Million in Big Prizes During December Lucky Streak
December 18, 2024
New Christmas Attraction Opens at Freehold Raceway Mall with Snow Room, Theater
Italian-American Seven Fishes Feast Can Be Traced From New Jersey Back to 1900s Immigration
December 17, 2024
Bruce Springsteen Back on New Jersey Set of ‘Nebraska’ Album Biopic Starring Jeremy Allen White
Monopoly-Themed Hotel to Begin Construction in Atlantic City
Small Town New Year’s Spot Named Better Than New York City
View More
December 19, 2024
Cara Delevingne Stars as Elton John in New ‘Step Into Christmas’ Video
Sammy Hagar Offers Update on Stolen Tequila Trucks
December 18, 2024
The Biggest-Selling Rock LP for 2024 is an Iconic Classic Rock Title
Keith Richards: 5 Reasons Why He’s (Basically) Immortal
December 16, 2024
Lady Gaga Reveals She Was An Extra in An AC/DC Music Video
When Paul McCartney Addressed ‘Wonderful Christmastime’ Witchcraft Theory
Bonnie Raitt: She’s Unique Among Her Peers
December 12, 2024
Steely Dan Superfan John Mulaney Tried to Get His Toddler to Like the Band
Elton John Thinks Legalizing Marijuana is ‘One of the Greatest Mistakes of All Time’
View More
GALLERY: Downtown Toms River Tree Lighting
Christmas Songs: 25 Classic Rock/Pop Tunes to Get into the Holiday Spirit
GALLERY: Share The Joy Pepsi Trailer Unload at Fulfill
GALLERY: 100.1 WJRZ’s Share The Joy 2024 – Day 2
GALLERY: 100.1 WJRZ’s Share The Joy 2024 – Day 1
8 Celebrities You May Have Forgotten Were Veterans
‘I Voted’ Sticker: 5 Fun Facts About Civic Duty’s Most Iconic Symbol
GALLERY: Hooper Ave Elementary Food Trucks & Fire Pits
Rating Rock’s Most Prominent Mustaches
View More
December 19, 2024
‘Superman’: Five Takeaways From The Trailer
5 Thoughts We Had While Watching Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘The Electric State’ Trailer
December 18, 2024
5 Couples That Got Together in 2024
Cancelled TV Shows in 2024: 6 Series That Didn’t Make the Cut
December 17, 2024
Romantasy: The Publishing Industry’s Hottest Genre
The Golden Globes 2025: A Look at the Nominated Best TV Series – Drama
Unexpected Movie Flops of 2024
December 16, 2024
Surprise! Superhero Films Have To Be Good Or No One Will Care
Golden Globes Nominees: 6 Best Animated Motion Picture You Can’t Miss
View More
December 16, 2024
Tour Santa’s House on Zillow
December 7, 2024
TikTok Ban Still Alive and 2 Months Away
December 4, 2024
McDonald’s Cleared By CDC After E. Coli Outbreak Investigation
November 27, 2024
AI Grandma Daisy Will Scam the Phone Scammers For You
Pepsi Releasing New Gingerbread Soda for the Holidays
November 21, 2024
How To Deal With Telemarketer Calls And Stop Them For Good!
Thanksgiving Holiday Safety Tips For Your Pet
9 Delicious Side Dishes For Your Thanksgiving Table This Year
November 8, 2024
Time to Get Festive! The Holiday Beverages are Back at Starbucks & Dunkin
View More
SONIC 3 Spoiler Free Review!
01:15
Download
Dec 18th
Kathryn Derek Tracking a Cheating Pilot Pt 2
03:35
Download
Dec 16th
Kathryn and Derek Tracking a Cheating Pilot
06:53
Download
Dec 16th
WWE Saturday Night Main Event recap 2024
08:40
Download
Dec 15th
Billy Vegas Supper Club
32:51
Download
Dec 15th
Cheryl and Tom Why Is He Watching Shows W/Out Me
06:41
Download
Dec 12th
Kraven The Hunter Spoiler Free Review!
02:45
Download
Dec 11th
Scott and Laura Married “Unedited Off Air Ending”
08:03
Download
Dec 9th
WWE War Games 2024 recap
16:53
Download
Dec 8th
View More