New Jersey Plans 23 Black History Month Events Across State Libraries, Museums

Libraries, museums, and cultural centers throughout New Jersey will host 23 events celebrating Black History Month in February 2024. The activities stretch from Burlington down to Cumberland County, bringing history alive through various programs.

Burlington County starts the month with its Black Business Boulevard Expo on February 8. People can shop from local vendors while getting to know entrepreneurs in person at this community event.

Frederick Douglass Day brings folks together at Stoutsburg Sourland African American Museum on February 14. People will help preserve history by transcribing Library of Congress documents.

On February 17, the James Howe House, also known as the Freed Slave House, welcomes visitors for tours, showing Montclair’s history through its walls.

Children can get into reading at Cumberland County Library’s reading challenge. The Underground Railroad Museum opens its doors for free on February 21, honoring community pioneers.

From February 21-23, Camden County’s Trailblazers Trolley takes visitors between minority-owned businesses and important historical sites around the area.

Military stories come alive at two locations. In Gloucester County, a February 23 event highlights Continental Army soldiers. Then, on February 27, the Morven Museum features talks about troops who fought at Princeton during the Revolution.

Art takes over spaces across the state. Paper Mill’s Gallery features jazz great Thelonious Monk from February 3-28. At the same time, Princeton Public Library shows students’ artistic takes on enslaved peoples’ lives.

Movie lovers can watch weekly films at Englewood Public Library every Thursday. The schedule includes “The Rosa Parks Story,” “The Express,” “Bessie,” and “BlacKKKlansman.”

Food gets the spotlight too. Marcus Live Bar & Grille offers Jamaican dishes all month, while the Boro Epicenter puts on a music-filled dinner party on February 28.

History discussions complete the lineup. The Museum of Early Trades & Crafts looks at slavery on February 6, and Lawrence Library explores Underground Railroad stories on February 20.