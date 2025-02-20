New 116,000 Square Foot ShopRite Coming to Old Kmart Building in Manahawkin

PLAINVIEW, NEW YORK - MARCH 18: An image of the sign for a ShopRite supermarket as photographed on March 18, 2020 in Plainview, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

A huge new ShopRite will move into the empty Kmart building in Manahawkin Commons. The Stafford Township Planning Board gave the green light to the 116,000-square-foot project on Feb. 12, 2025.

The plans include adding 20,000 square feet to the current building. Construction teams will split the work into three main phases, beginning with fixes to the empty building and parking lot improvements.

“Right now, we’re still going through the process and things are in a little bit of flux,” said Ed Turkot, Senior Vice President of Real Estate Development for Saker, to Jersey Shore online.

The building expansion makes up the second phase while building a new Route 72 entrance rounds out the project. The timeline for these later parts isn’t set yet.

The new store will take the place of Saker Properties’ existing Stafford Square Mall location. Saker, which operates 39 stores in the area, is moving into a spot that’s been empty since 2017 after other retail deals fell through.

The approved changes include big upgrades to parking areas and loading docks. New signs will help shoppers navigate the shopping center and nearby roads.

The property’s water management will get better through smart design choices. By reducing paved areas, the project hopes to decrease stormwater runoff. State officials still need to okay the planned Route 72 entrance.

The building sat unused after deals with Burlington Coat Factory and Old Navy collapsed. This is the first big change since Kmart closed down in 2017.

This project brings new life to Manahawkin Commons. With their Dearborn Store already up and running in Holmdel, this expansion shows Saker’s commitment to growing in the area.