Offshore Coffee Co. Plans Third Location at Asbury Park Convention Hall

Offshore Coffee Co. will open a new shop at 803 2nd Ave. in Asbury Park’s Grand Arcade at Convention Hall next spring. Taking over the old Asbury Park Roastery space, which shut down just weeks ago, they’ll begin serving customers in 2025.

“We’re beyond excited to bring our passion for great coffee to the heart of Asbury Park’s iconic boardwalk, inside the historic Convention Hall. This community is vibrant, diverse, and rich in history, and we can’t wait to be a part of it, serving exceptional coffee in a place that means so much to so many,” said Jack Campbell to whatnow.com.

Customers can look forward to their regular selection of hot and cold drinks, from hot espressos to refreshing cold brews. They’ll offer matcha, creamy cappuccinos, smooth lattes, and fresh-baked goodies. This becomes the third location for the growing business, joining their existing shops in Long Branch and Belmar.

The winter cold has brought changes to the shore. As Offshore Coffee gets ready to move in, other local spots like Amici Gelato + Caffé and Cookman Creamery have temporarily closed until warmer weather returns.

While the opening date isn’t set yet, Campbell chose this prime spot after looking at several locations in the area.

By joining Convention Hall’s collection of eateries and shops, Offshore Coffee connects with a stream of year-round visitors. The building’s busy event schedule keeps a steady flow of potential customers moving through the arcade’s historic halls.