New Jersey’s Asbury Ocean Club Hotel Makes Forbes Travel Guide 2025 Star Awards List

Out of thousands of hotels worldwide, the Asbury Ocean Club Hotel is New Jersey’s only entry on the Forbes Travel Guide 2025 Star Awards list. The guide’s rigorous evaluation considered properties in 90 countries.

“Forbes Travel Guide’s Star Award winners exemplify excellence in hospitality. This year’s list reflects the changing landscape of luxury with properties setting the standard for authentic experiences, unparalleled amenities, enhanced well-being, and the delivery of unforgettable moments,” said Amanda Frasier, President of Standards & Ratings at Forbes Travel Guide, to The Incentivist.

This year’s list features 336 five-star hotels, 645 four-star locations, and 567 recommended properties. New to the 2025 guide are first-time entries from Brunei, Finland, Kazakhstan, and Vietnam.

Just steps from the beach and boardwalk action, this beachfront hotel puts guests right in the middle of Asbury Park’s excitement. The building features stunning glass walls, while guests enjoy luxury amenities including a spa, gym, and rooftop pool.

Guests can relax at the beautiful garden terrace or grab drinks by the pool. These features highlight the ongoing revival of Asbury Park’s waterfront area.

The newest Star Awards expanded its reach, adding destinations like Costa Navarino in Greece and several Chinese cities: Haikou, Xiamen, and Xi’an. The guide now includes new spots in Spain’s Malaga, Montenegro, Morocco’s coastal cities, Romania, and Austria’s cultural hub of Salzburg.