Ocean County Plans Spring 2025 Ocean Avenue Repaving Project in Seaside Park

Next spring, Ocean County crews will begin a major repaving project on Ocean Avenue in Seaside Park. The work runs from Porter Avenue to 14th Avenue, improving both the main road and shoulder parking areas. The project responsibilities are divided among teams. The county handles the main road repairs and basic line painting, while Seaside Park workers manage specialized parking areas and beach access points.

The town hired RVE Engineering for $7,500 to design a parking plan that meets ADA requirements. Their contract includes an additional $5,500 option for technical support and bid monitoring if necessary. Town officials want all parking spaces to comply with disability access standards. These improvements are part of larger road enhancement efforts throughout the area, focusing on making parking accessible to everyone. RVE Engineering is going beyond basic layout design. They’re planning comprehensive traffic and pedestrian flow near the beach, considering everyone’s safety needs.

Budget discussions dominated recent project meetings. Teams explored cost-saving options, including dividing painting duties between different crews to reduce expenses. Officials established clear responsibility guidelines. After county workers complete the main road striping, town crews will mark designated beach access areas.

“Ocean Avenue is going to be repaved by the county, but they are not going to repaint the parking strips by themselves,” said Councilman Marty Wilk to Lavallette-Seaside Shorebeat. “They’re going to do the center lines, of course, but not the parking spaces or the kiosks.”

The project will transform beachfront parking. New parking layouts must balance space efficiency with accessibility requirements. Recent improvements in neighboring beach towns included safety signage and curb upgrades. Teams need to coordinate carefully to maintain beach access during parking improvements.

This project complements other street improvements in shore towns. Smart upgrades help extend road life while improving the beach-going experience.