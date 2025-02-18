New Jersey Town Crowned a Top Spring Travel Destination

It may not feel like it in a lot of the country, but spring is on the way. That’s a good thing for those who love to see flowers bloom and hear birds chirping. If you’re looking for a beautiful place to visit in the springtime and don’t want to travel too far, you’re in luck, because one New Jersey town has been named one of the most beautiful places for spring travel. The nice thing about a spring trip is that it’s not halfway across the country, so it’s more doable if you don’t have a lot of spring vacation time to burn. So, get ready to enjoy the blossoming season with a vacation spot right in the state.

New Jersey Has One of the Best Spring Travel Spots

The travel experts at Reader’s Digest have put together a feature about the most beautiful spring travel destinations in the U.S. They highlighted some well-known spots, as well as “a few hidden gems where you can soak in the season’s magic without the crowds.” In general, Reader’s Digest selected “top spring destinations that showcase nature’s stunning transformation—think cherry blossoms in full bloom, lively spring celebrations, lush forests and colorful meadows bursting with wildflowers.” Spring, really is the season of nature, so it makes sense that finding places that really embrace that spring growth would be a priority.

As for the New Jersey spot that made the cut, it’s the lovely Cape May, which the outlet says “manages to be delightful year-round, but it’s even more pleasant when you aren’t dealing with flocks of tourists that swells the population to almost nine times its size on summer weekends.” They suggest taking a walk by the Victorian houses in the spring and check out the local antique shops and more.

So, when does spring officially start? According to the experts at the Farmer’s Almanac, “Traditionally, we celebrate the first day of spring on March 21, but astronomers and calendar manufacturers alike now say that the spring season starts on March 20 in all time zones in North America. Yet spring equinox marks the official start of the spring season.”

National Calendar Day also states that “Spring begins on the March or vernal equinox, which is when the amount of sunshine is approximately 12 hours long. The amount of sunlight will incrementally increase until the first day of summer.” Spring runs from March 20 through June 20, and that’s when summer begins. Also, June 20 marks the longest day of the year, and after that, the days start getting shorter again.

Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.