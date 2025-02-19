New Jersey Mansion Named a Must-See Spot

When it comes to great travel destinations, visiting a mansion isn’t always the first thing that comes to mind. But, visiting a decades old mansion can really make for an exciting getaway, and New Jersey has some unique ones. Walking into a mansion from yesteryear is really like taking a step back in time. It’s a thrilling experience, and you really feel like a piece of history when you’re visiting an old mansion. Now, one New Jersey mansion has been named one of the most beautiful in the country.

America’s Most Beautiful Mansions, Including in New Jersey

The travel experts at Reader’s Digest have put together a story about the best mansions across America. In the article, they specifically looked at the most unique mansions across the country. “Some are national landmarks or official political residences, while others are private homes—and a few might even be up for sale right now,” they state, adding that if you have “a few million to spare,” you might as well go for it. Either way, these homes have incredible history and are considered some of the most recognizable in the country.

So, which New Jersey mansion made the cut? It’s the famed Drumthwacket, located at 354 Stockton Street in Princeton. As Reader’s Digest explains, the building of this spot started in 1835 by Governor Charles Olden, and the name is actually from the Gaelic term for “wooded hill.”

They add that, “The official residence of New Jersey’s governors, Drumthwacket is a combination of Greek Revival and Colonial Georgian architectural styles, complete with pristine white Doric columns—the perfect abode for entertaining high-profile guests.” So, it has that rich history, as well as a whole lot of rooms to explore inside.

So, what exactly makes a home a mansion? You could be living in one and not even know it. According to Smith & Associates Real Estate, “The typical real estate definition of a mansion is a home that offers at least 5,000 square feet of space and at least five to six bedrooms.” Plus, Realtor.com says a mansion is simply “a large and impressive house: the large house of a wealthy person.” In addition to having lots of bedrooms, Realtor adds that a mansion has entertainment facilities, leisure space, lavish grounds and superlative building materials and finishes. That makes sense, and a lot of mansions that I’ve heard about over the years even have full-sized basketball courts or movie theaters inside. How amazing, right?

What really makes a house a home, of course, is love. So, if you’re getting some house envy by thinking about the gigantic mansions out there, just remember that a true home is filled with love, no matter the size.

