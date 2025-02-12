Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: Feb. 14-Feb. 16

New Jersey offers exciting events this Valentine’s Day weekend for every taste. There are many ways to celebrate, from high-energy hip-hop performances to patriotic beer festivals and romantic dinners. Enjoy live music, delicious food, interactive experiences, and unique shows. Whether you’re looking for a night out, a cozy meal with a loved one, or a seasonal event, this lineup has something special in store. Here’s a look at some of the best things to do in New Jersey this holiday weekend.

BREAK! The Urban Funk Spectacular

What: BREAK! The Urban Funk Spectacular

BREAK! The Urban Funk Spectacular When: Sunday, Feb.16, 2025 at 3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb.16, 2025 at 3 p.m. Where: Mayo Performing Arts Center, 100 South St., Morristown

Mayo Performing Arts Center, 100 South St., Morristown Cost: Tickets start at $35

BREAK! The Urban Funk Spectacular is a high-energy tribute to hip-hop dance, tracing its evolution over the past 30 years. The show highlights hip-hop’s deep urban roots and its dynamic reinvention over time, featuring world-class performers skilled in breakdancing, popping, locking, DJing, beatboxing, and more. Influenced by African dance traditions, James Brown’s “Good Foot,” and martial arts films of the 1970s, hip-hop dance exploded in the early ’80s with intense crew battles, gaining media attention and shaping a global cultural movement.

Red, White & Brew Fest

What: Red, White & Brew Fest

Red, White & Brew Fest When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at noon

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at noon Where: CURE Insurance Arena, 81 Hamilton Ave., Trenton

CURE Insurance Arena, 81 Hamilton Ave., Trenton Cost: Last Chance tickets available for $58

The Red, White & Brew Fest returns to the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton as a patriotic sampling event featuring over 50 craft breweries, wineries, spirits, live music, interactive games, contests, and a special birthday toast to George Washington. VIP packages offer early access, exclusive merchandise, and food vouchers. General admission and designated driver tickets are available. This 21+ event enforces ID checks and alcohol regulations.

Valentine’s Day at MudHen Brewing Company

What: Valentine’s Day at MudHen Brewing Company

Valentine’s Day at MudHen Brewing Company When: Friday, Feb. 14, and Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., with live music each night from 7 to 11 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14, and Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., with live music each night from 7 to 11 p.m. Where: MudHen Brewing Company, 127 Rio Grande Ave., Wildwood

MudHen Brewing Company, 127 Rio Grande Ave., Wildwood Cost: Special Value Three-Course Menu for $59.95

Enjoy a romantic Valentine’s dinner featuring a three-course prix fixe menu with elegant starters, indulgent entrées, and decadent desserts. Choose from pan-seared scallops, seafood risotto, or a perfectly grilled Delmonico steak followed by a chocolate lava cake or mixed berry tart. Pair your meal with a strawberry chocolate martini for the perfect Valentine’s toast. Live music sets the mood to top off a night of great food, drinks, and entertainment.

