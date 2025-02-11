Wildwoods Plans Big Throwback Music Festival Coming October 2025

Rock 'n' roll group Bill Haley (1925 - 1981) And His Comets, famous for the song 'Rock Around the Clock', seen here during rehearsals in London for their first British performance.

Get ready for a throwback hitting the Wildwoods Convention Center next fall. Music spanning three decades will rock the venue October 17-18, 2025, as this beachfront location hosts a weekend celebration featuring both free and ticketed events.

Circle May 5, 2025 on your calendar. That’s when tickets drop – $20 gets you into the dance party, while concert tickets range from $54 to $89.50.

Things kick off as evening arrives Friday. From 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., people hit the dance floor. Saturday brings vintage cars and activities to Fox Park, running 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. completely free. Once evening comes, the main concert wraps up the weekend at 7.

The Saturday night lineup is still a secret for now. When the beachfront doors open at 5 p.m., the venue can hold up to 7,000 people.

Want dance party tickets? Head to the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce on Pacific Avenue, or grab them at the door. For the concert, you can buy at the Chamber office, Ticketmaster spots, or the box office during the festival weekend.

Located right on the boardwalk, this impressive venue offers amazing ocean views. The Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority runs the massive complex, featuring exhibit halls, grand ballrooms, and meeting spaces.

From athletic events to trade shows, the place has hosted it all. When visitors show up for events, a helpful staff is ready to assist with finding the perfect place to stay.

Have questions about the October festival? Just call the Chamber of Commerce at 609-729-4000.