Netflix Unveils Fort Monmouth Studio Plans with New Jersey Website Launch

Netflix plans to build an $850 million production hub on 292 acres at the old Fort Monmouth Army base in New Jersey. Building is set to begin in late 2025. Netflix created netflixnewjersey.com to keep local residents informed and share project updates. The website shows available jobs and offers information for those looking to invest.

“We aim to keep the community that has welcomed us to New Jersey informed and engaged as we grow together,” a Netflix spokesperson said to app.com.

The project will begin in the McAfee Zone and eventually house 12 sound stages. The first phase includes a huge 61,800-square-foot mill and a 12,000-square-foot storage building. Netflix will renovate two old military buildings into creative spaces. Once finished, the facility will bring 1,500 permanent jobs and need 3,500 construction workers to complete.

The property’s history goes back to 1917. It started as Camp Little Silver, where signal troops trained for WWI. After briefly being named Camp Alfred Vail, it became Fort Monmouth in 1925. The military bought the property in 1919 for only $115,300. The base served many purposes during wartime and peacetime before shutting down in 2011.

Construction can begin once the Monmouth County Planning Board approves the plans. The site stretches across three towns: Eatontown, Oceanport, and Tinton Falls. It’s a fresh start for the former military base.

New Jersey’s film industry continues to expand. Tax breaks and incentives make the state a popular choice for studios and production companies.