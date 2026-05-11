Adopt: Libby
Libby is a seven year old domestic short hair cat. She came to the shelter as a surrender. This all around good girl is calm, sweet, laid back and loves to…
Libby is a seven year old domestic short hair cat. She came to the shelter as a surrender. This all around good girl is calm, sweet, laid back and loves to play with some toys. She’s looking for a family that can support her along her weight loss journey, providing help with a portion controlled diet and encouraging activity. Libby is spayed and up to date on her shots.
To arrange a special meeting with Libby, call the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website.