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Adopt: Libby

Libby is a seven year old domestic short hair cat. She came to the shelter as a surrender. This all around good girl is calm, sweet, laid back and loves to…

Rob Cochran
yellow cat
SOCAF

Libby is a seven year old domestic short hair cat. She came to the shelter as a surrender. This all around good girl is calm, sweet, laid back and loves to play with some toys. She’s looking for a family that can support her along her weight loss journey, providing help with a portion controlled diet and encouraging activity. Libby is spayed and up to date on her shots. 

To arrange a special meeting with Libby, call the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website.

adoptCatHappy Tails
Rob CochranEditor
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