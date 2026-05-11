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Adopt: Aries

Aries is a twelve year old pitbull mix. He came to the shelter as a surrender. He’s full of energy, has a lot of love to give and enjoys going on…

Rob Cochran
gray and white dog
SOCAF

Aries is a twelve year old pitbull mix. He came to the shelter as a surrender. He’s full of energy, has a lot of love to give and enjoys going on his walks. He seems to like cats but may be too much for them. Aries would do best in a home with children over seven years old. He is neutered and up to date on his shots.

To arrange a special meeting with Aries, call the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website.

adoptDogsHappy Tails
Rob CochranEditor
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