Adopt: Aries
Aries is a twelve year old pitbull mix. He came to the shelter as a surrender. He’s full of energy, has a lot of love to give and enjoys going on…
Aries is a twelve year old pitbull mix. He came to the shelter as a surrender. He’s full of energy, has a lot of love to give and enjoys going on his walks. He seems to like cats but may be too much for them. Aries would do best in a home with children over seven years old. He is neutered and up to date on his shots.
To arrange a special meeting with Aries, call the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website.