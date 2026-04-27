Duran Duran Releases Disco Single ‘Free to Love’ With Nile Rodgers

Duran Duran dropped their disco-inspired single "Free to Love" on Thursday, April 23, featuring Nile Rodgers. This marks their latest work together, stretching back over four decades. Rodgers co-wrote the track with the group.

"Every time we plug in and play with Nile, the electricity he generates could light up a whole city. We share a common belief that music is a force for good and something that brings positive energy into the world," said Rhodes, according to Rolling Stone.

Rodgers first teamed up with them in 1984 when he remixed "The Reflex." That version became their first single to hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100. The two parties kept working together across the years, with Rodgers adding his touch to several albums, including 2004's Astronaut and 2015's Paper Gods.

The new single arrives with a music video directed by Jonas Åkerlund. British broadcaster Clara Amfo introduces the performance in the clip. It channels retro music shows from the 1970s and 1980s.

Duran Duran has sold over 100 million records worldwide. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted them in 2022. Their most recent album, Danse Macabre, hit No. 4 on the Official U.K. Chart in 2023.

Rhodes, Le Bon, bassist John Taylor, and drummer Roger Taylor make up the band. Le Bon received a Member of the Order of the British Empire honor from King Charles in 2024 for his services to music and charity.

Fans can catch them performing "Free to Love" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, April 29. They'll headline the BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, California, on May 1. A four-date residency at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas follows, running through May 9. They'll also headline BST Hyde Park in London on July 5.