Adopt: Herbie

Herbie is an eight month old domestic short hair cat. This lovable guy is the total package: funny, charismatic and super affectionate. He loves being held and will happily reward you with loud, content purrs. He also enjoys the company of other cats and is always ready to play, though he can get a little rough and tumble, so a feline friend who can keep up would be ideal! If you’re looking for someone with a spunk, sweetness and a whole lot of charm, Herbie is your guy! Herbie is neutered and up to date on his shots.