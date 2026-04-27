Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Adopt: Cash

Cash is a one and a half year old lab mix. This joyful guy loves to run, play and just be around people. He has a deformity in his front leg from…

Rob Cochran
black dog
JSAC

Cash is a one and a half year old lab mix. This joyful guy loves to run, play and just be around people. He has a deformity in his front leg from an old injury that healed on its own. It may not look perfect, but cash doesn’t care. It doesn’t slow him down and certainly doesn’t define him. Too often dogs who look different get overlooked. Cash is proof that doesn’t mean less than, it means special.  He’s high energy that would thrive in an active home with a fenced in yard where he can stretch his legs and enjoy being a dog. Cash is neutered and up to date his shots.  

To arrange a special meeting with Cash, call The Jersey Shore Animal Center at 732–920–1600 or visit their website

adoptDogsHappy Tails
Rob CochranEditor
Related Stories
gray and white cat
Happy TailsAdopt: HerbieRob Cochran
2 cats
Happy TailsAdopt: Anna & ElsaRob Cochran
black and white dog
Happy TailsAdopt: CaptainRob Cochran
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect