Adopt: Cash

Cash is a one and a half year old lab mix. This joyful guy loves to run, play and just be around people. He has a deformity in his front leg from an old injury that healed on its own. It may not look perfect, but cash doesn’t care. It doesn’t slow him down and certainly doesn’t define him. Too often dogs who look different get overlooked. Cash is proof that doesn’t mean less than, it means special. He’s high energy that would thrive in an active home with a fenced in yard where he can stretch his legs and enjoy being a dog. Cash is neutered and up to date his shots.