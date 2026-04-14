Money for Mom Sweepstakes
Mother’s Day is quickly approaching on Sunday, May 10th, and who else deserves a little extra cash right now more than Mom? Register below for a chance to win $2,000…
Mother's Day is quickly approaching on Sunday, May 10th, and who else deserves a little extra cash right now more than Mom?
Register below for a chance to win $2,000 in the "Money for Mom Sweepstakes."
If you're selected as the winner in this nationwide contest, you could use the money to take a vacation with Mom, spoil her for a day of pampering at a spa or just give her a stack of cash to use however she wants!
Good luck from 100.1 WJRZ!