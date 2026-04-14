Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Money for Mom Sweepstakes

Mother’s Day is quickly approaching on Sunday, May 10th, and who else deserves a little extra cash right now more than Mom?  Register below for a chance to win $2,000…

Diana Beasley

Mother's Day is quickly approaching on Sunday, May 10th, and who else deserves a little extra cash right now more than Mom? 

Register below for a chance to win $2,000 in the "Money for Mom Sweepstakes."

If you're selected as the winner in this nationwide contest, you could use the money to take a vacation with Mom, spoil her for a day of pampering at a spa or just give her a stack of cash to use however she wants!

Good luck from 100.1 WJRZ!

Mother's Day
Diana BeasleyEditor
Related Stories
April Showers Sweepstakes 🌸🛠️
ContestsApril Showers Sweepstakes 🌸🛠️Elizabeth Urban
The Grand Game on 100.1 WJRZ
ContestsThe Grand Game on 100.1 WJRZDiana Beasley
Free Lunch Giveaway
ContestsFree Lunch GiveawayRob Cochran
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect