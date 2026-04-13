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Adopt: Captain

Captain is a four year old husky. He came to the shelter as a stray. This loveable guy is full of energy, enjoys playing with strong toys and will do best in…

Rob Cochran
black and white dog
SOCAF

Captain is a four year old husky. He came to the shelter as a stray. This loveable guy is full of energy, enjoys playing with strong toys and will do best in a family that has breed experience. Captain may be selective with other dog friends so keep that in mind if you have another dog in the home. Captain is neutered and up to date on his shots. 

To arrange a special meeting with Captain, call the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website.

adoptDogHappy Tails
Rob CochranEditor
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