Adopt: Anna & Elsa
Introducing Anna and Elsa! Anna and Elsa are one year old domestic short hair cats. They came to the shelter as a surrender. These sisters are a very devoted and bonded pair. They…
Introducing Anna and Elsa! Anna and Elsa are one year old domestic short hair cats. They came to the shelter as a surrender. These sisters are a very devoted and bonded pair. They love to snuggle, play and just be together. Anna is a bit more outgoing and Elsa will follow anna’s lead. They are spayed and up to date on their shots. Don’t let them go!
Arrange a special meeting with Anna and Elsa by calling the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website.