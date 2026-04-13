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Adopt: Anna & Elsa

Introducing Anna and Elsa! Anna and Elsa are one year old domestic short hair cats. They came to the shelter as a surrender. These sisters are a very devoted and bonded pair. They…

Rob Cochran
2 cats
SOCAF

Introducing Anna and Elsa! Anna and Elsa are one year old domestic short hair cats. They came to the shelter as a surrender. These sisters are a very devoted and bonded pair. They love to snuggle, play and just be together. Anna is a bit more outgoing and Elsa will follow anna’s lead. They are spayed and up to date on their shots. Don’t let them go!  

Arrange a special meeting with Anna and Elsa by calling the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website.

adoptCatsHappy Tails
Rob CochranEditor
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