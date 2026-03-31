Adopt: Phoenix
Phoenix is an eleven month old Australian cattle dog and Doberman pinscher mix. This energetic girl is fun loving, enjoys playing, going on walks, hikes and new adventures. She’s smart, eager to…
Phoenix is an eleven month old Australian cattle dog and Doberman pinscher mix. This energetic girl is fun loving, enjoys playing, going on walks, hikes and new adventures. She’s smart, eager to please and would absolutely thrive with someone active. Phoenix is looking for a fenced in yard for playtime, and a commitment to obedience classes as she’s ready to learn and shine! She is spayed and up to date on her shots.
To arrange a special meeting with Phoenix, call The Jersey Shore Animal Center at 732–920–1600 or visit their website.