Adopt: Bella
Bella is a one year old domestic short hair cat. This loveable girl enjoys being pet and brushed. She’s a bit shy at first but will warm up to you nicely…
Bella is a one year old domestic short hair cat. This loveable girl enjoys being pet and brushed. She’s a bit shy at first but will warm up to you nicely and will thrive in a home of her own. Bella is spayed and up to date on age-appropriate shots.
To arrange a special meeting with Bella, call The Jersey Shore Animal Center at 732–920–1600 or visit their website.