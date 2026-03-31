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Adopt: Bella

Bella is a one year old domestic short hair cat. This loveable girl enjoys being pet and brushed. She’s a bit shy at first but will warm up to you nicely…

Rob Cochran
gray cat
JSAC

Bella is a one year old domestic short hair cat. This loveable girl enjoys being pet and brushed. She’s a bit shy at first but will warm up to you nicely and will thrive in a home of her own. Bella is spayed and up to date on age-appropriate shots. 

To arrange a special meeting with Bella, call The Jersey Shore Animal Center at 732–920–1600 or visit their website

adoptCatHappy Tails
Rob CochranEditor
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