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Sea.Hear.Now 2026 Festival Lineup Announced

This year’s festival will take place Sept. 19th & 20th on the Asbury Park waterfront.

Matt Knight
Matt Knight

The Sea.Hear.Now Festival will return to Asbury Park on September 19th & 20th, continuing its tradition as one of the East Coast’s most distinctive beachside music events. Held along the scenic waterfront, the festival blends live music, surf culture, and visual art into a uniquely immersive experience that draws tens of thousands of attendees each year.

For tickets and more information, click here

This year's show features some of your favorite 100.1 WJRZ artists like Chaka Khan, Men at Work & Susanna Hoffs (The Bangles) in addition to headliners Mumford & Sons and The Strokes.

ConcertSea Hear Now
Matt Knight
Matt KnightEditor
Matt Knight is the afternoon host and Program Director at 100.1 WJRZ. He's always down to participate in events that involve as little physical activity as possible because it's all about being chill.
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