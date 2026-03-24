Sea.Hear.Now 2026 Festival Lineup Announced
This year’s festival will take place Sept. 19th & 20th on the Asbury Park waterfront.
The Sea.Hear.Now Festival will return to Asbury Park on September 19th & 20th, continuing its tradition as one of the East Coast’s most distinctive beachside music events. Held along the scenic waterfront, the festival blends live music, surf culture, and visual art into a uniquely immersive experience that draws tens of thousands of attendees each year.
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This year's show features some of your favorite 100.1 WJRZ artists like Chaka Khan, Men at Work & Susanna Hoffs (The Bangles) in addition to headliners Mumford & Sons and The Strokes.
Matt Knight is the afternoon host and Program Director at 100.1 WJRZ. He's always down to participate in events that involve as little physical activity as possible because it's all about being chill.