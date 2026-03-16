Adopt: Phillipe
Phillipe is a one year old Pitbull. She came to the shelter as a surrender. This cute girl loves getting attention, playing with squeaky toys and giving kisses. Phillipe is not fond…
Phillipe is a one year old Pitbull. She came to the shelter as a surrender. This cute girl loves getting attention, playing with squeaky toys and giving kisses. Phillipe is not fond of cats and due to her size, we recommend a home with older children. She needs further work on housebreaking and walking on a leash. Phillipe is spayed and up to date on her shots.
To arrange a special meeting with Phillipe, call the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website.