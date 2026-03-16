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Adopt: Niki

Niki is an eight year old domestic short hair cat. She came to the shelter as a surrender. This gorgeous girl loves sitting in a nice, cozy window for some sun time,…

Rob Cochran
brown fat cat
SOCAF

Niki is an eight year old domestic short hair cat. She came to the shelter as a surrender. This gorgeous girl loves sitting in a nice, cozy window for some sun time, cuddling in blankets and investigating her surrounding.  She dreams of playing a loving, caring home with a family who appreciates cats.  Niki is spayed and up to date on her shots. Won’t you make Niki a part of your home?

Arrange a special meeting with Niki calling the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website.

adoptCatHappy Tails
Rob CochranEditor
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