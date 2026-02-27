Adopt: Mrs. Flowers

Mrs. Flowers is a seven year old domestic short hair torte cat. She came to the shelter as a rescue. This lovable girl is calm, gentle and is a total purr machine. She is quiet at first but will quickly warm up to her owner and happily climb up for some snuggles. Since she’s still settling in, we’re not sure about other pets yet so it might be best that she’s the only pet at home. Mrs. Flowers is spayed and up to date on her shots.