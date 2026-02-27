Adopt: Lily

Contests
JSAC

Lily is approximately a six to seven month old Labrador retriever. This sweet girl is active and loves to play. Currently she’s about 20 to 25 pounds and will likely grow to a perfect medium size. As far as the breed, Lily’s got the look of a lab, but with  shorter legs like a basset and a face that resembles a greyhound.  Whatever the combo, the result is pure adorable. She’s looking for an active home and just to be somebody’s best friend! Lily is spayed and up to date on her shots.

To arrange a special meeting with Lily, call The Jersey Shore Animal Center at 732–920–1600 or visit their website

