Adopt: Saphie

Saphie is a three year old pitbull.  She came to the shelter as a surrender. This beautiful girl loves getting all the attention, pets and rubs. She really enjoys trail walking and nice quiet time being around people. Saphie needs to be the only dog in the household and would do best with older teenagers. Saphie is spayed and up to date on her shots. 

To arrange a special meeting with Saphie, call the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website.

