Adopt: Marshall
Marshall is a seven year old Labrador retriever. He also has a touch of Australian shepherd in his breed. This lovable guy is uber sweet, very outgoing and playful. He knows sit and is willing to work for treats! Marshall is neutered and up to date on his shots.
To arrange a special meeting with Marshall, call the the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website.