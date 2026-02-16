This Day in Rock History: February 16

Feb. 16 is a special day in rock history. It's when Bob Dylan got his first No. 1 on the albums chart, Led Zeppelin first played down under, and the Beatles returned to the place where US Beatlemania started; The Ed Sullivan Show. These are some of the most important moments that happened on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the most noteworthy breakthrough moments and milestones of the day include:

1974: Bob Dylan got his first-ever No. 1 album in the US when Planet Waves, his fourteenth studio album, made it to the top of the Billboard 200. The album was a success with the critics and a moderate hit from a commercial standpoint, achieving Gold status in the US.

1985: Bruce Springsteen's Born in the U.S.A. got to No. 1 on the UK albums chart, his first-ever UK chart-topper. The album was Springsteen's seventh studio work and was a phenomenal global success, selling over 30 million copies worldwide.

2005: 3 Doors Down reached the top spot on the US Billboard 200 album chart with their third studio album, Seventeen Days. It went Platinum in the States, selling over a million copies.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Record-breaking feats and being No.1 in the charts are great, but at the end of the day, it's all about the recordings and performances. These are the most memorable concerts and releases of the day:

1964: The Beatles were invited to perform on The Ed Sullivan Show for a second time, after their era-defining first visit. They played at the Deauville Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida, in front of 3,500 people, and performed some of their most popular hits at the time, including "She Loves You" and "I Want to Hold Your Hand."

1972: Led Zeppelin launched their first-ever Australian tour with a show at the Subiaco Oval in Perth. It was a chaotic start to the tour, as the police had to fight off over 500 fans who rushed the gates despite not having tickets.

1993: The Faces had an impromptu reunion at the Brit Awards, where Rod Stewart was the recipient of a lifetime achievement award. Ex-Rolling Stones member Bill Wyman replaced Ronnie Lane in the band, who was fighting health issues.