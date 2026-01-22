Adopt: Siri

Siri is a five year old domestic short hair cat. She arrived from an overcrowded shelter with her babies, Bixby and Alexa. This sweet girl had a tough life. She likely spent time on the streets before landing in the shelter system. Because of that, she’s still learning to trust. Siri is struggling in a busy Environment and needs a calm, understanding home where she can feel safe. She won’t run up to you for attention immediately, but with a little time, patience and love, she’ll blossom. Siri is spayed and up to date on her shots.