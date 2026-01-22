Adopt: Jack
Jack is approximately a six to seven month old Australian cattle dog mix. This friendly boy loves to play and just be around people. Currently, he’s about 28 pounds and should be about 35 to 40 pounds when full grown. He’s looking for an active home with a fenced in yard and a strong commitment to obedience training. Jack is neutered and up to date on his shots.
To arrange a special meeting with jack, call The Jersey Shore Animal Center at 732–920–1600 or visit their website.