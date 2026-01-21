2026 Winners: Teachers Who Rock

Daniel has been in education for 20 years. In addition to being a member of this year’s class of “Teachers Who Rock”, Daniel is a former Teacher of the Year for 2014-15. Throughout his career, he has consistently gone above and beyond for the students, staff, and greater Berkeley Township community. He has written and received grants, supported countless PTA events, assisted colleagues whenever possible, and served as one of the teacher leaders who organized and ran the annual STOKES sixth-grade overnight camping trip. What stands out most is his unwavering commitment to collaboration and mentorship. His colleagues regularly look to him for guidance and leadership, and he continually rises to the occasion. Mr. Cooney is always willing to support staff members with academic guidance and frequently takes the lead on challenging school initiatives. As the team leader for his learning community, he fully embraces his leadership role. He is a top-notch educator who comes to work each day energized, prepared, and ready to make a difference. Mr. Cooney’s talents are well known throughout the school community. Students are genuinely excited when they learn they will have Mr. Cooney as their teacher, and parents share that same enthusiasm when their child is placed in his homeroom. He holds his students to high expectations and works tirelessly to instill responsibility, accountability, and a strong work ethic in each of them. Mr. Cooney is not only an outstanding educator—he is also a genuinely good human being. Now he can add that he's a member of the 2026 Class of “Teachers Who Rock.”