This Day in Rock History: January 15

Some of the biggest names in rock music achieved important career milestones on Jan. 15. The Who released their first single in their native U.K., the Eagles' "Hotel California" reached the top of the Billboard 200, and Jimi Hendrix was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Keep reading to learn more about these events in today's edition of This Day in Rock History.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many iconic songs and albums reached No. 1 on the charts on Jan. 15. The two that stand out are:

1972: Don McLean's "American Pie" went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it spent four consecutive weeks. Part of the album with the same name, the song was the longest-running No. 1 in chart history at the time and reached the top of the charts in many other countries, including the U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Germany, Australia, and Canada.

1977: The Eagles' fifth studio album, Hotel California, hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, spending eight nonconsecutive weeks at the top. Propelled by popular singles such as the title track, "New Kid in Town," and "Life in the Fast Lane," the album has sold over 32 million copies worldwide, with more than 26 million in the U.S. alone.

Cultural Milestones

Jan. 15 has seen these cultural milestones in rock music:

1948: Ronnie Van Zant, the lead vocalist and primary lyricist of Lynyrd Skynyrd, was born in Jacksonville, Florida. He formed the band in 1964 under the name My Backyard and eventually settled on Lynyrd Skynyrd, inspired by his high school teacher, Leonard Skinner.

1992: The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted several legends during a ceremony held at New York's Waldorf-Astoria Hotel. These included Jimi Hendrix, as part of his band the Jimi Hendrix Experience, as well as Johnny Cash, The Isley Brothers, and Booker T. and the M.G.'s.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Two of the biggest British rock bands of all time had defining career moments on this date:

1965: The Who released their debut single, "I Can't Explain," in the U.K., after releasing it in the U.S. the month before. It featured future Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page on rhythm guitar and was a big hit that defined the band's unique sound and kick-started their career.

1967: The Rolling Stones performed "Let's Spend the Night Together" on The Ed Sullivan Show. However, because the producers considered the original title too risqué for prime-time TV, the band changed it to "Let's Spend Some Time Together." Lead vocalist Mick Jagger famously rolled his eyes every time he sang the altered lyrics.