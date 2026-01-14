Adopt: Poe

Contests
Poe is a four year old domestic short hair cat. He came to the shelter as a stray.  This sweet guy is looks like a elegant black jaguar. He is…

Poe is a four year old domestic short hair cat. He came to the shelter as a stray.  This sweet guy is looks like a elegant black jaguar. He is calm, loving and just a bundle of joy. Poe is neutered and up to date on his shots. 

To arrange a special meeting with Poe, by calling the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website.

