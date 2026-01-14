Adopt: Maikoh
Maikoh is a five year old pit mix. He came to the shelter as a surrender. This lovable guy enjoys being around people, is energetic and very playful. He would do well in an active household that can continue basic training and would be best in a home with older teenagers. Maikoh is neutered and up to date on his shots.
To arrange a special meeting with Maikoh, by calling the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website.