Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Adopt: Maikoh

Maikoh is a five year old pit mix. He came to the shelter as a surrender. This lovable guy enjoys being around people, is energetic and very playful. He would do well…

Rob Cochran
brown and white dog
SOCAF

Maikoh is a five year old pit mix. He came to the shelter as a surrender. This lovable guy enjoys being around people, is energetic and very playful. He would do well in an active household that can continue basic training and would be best in a home with older teenagers. Maikoh is neutered and up to date on his shots. 

To arrange a special meeting with Maikoh, by calling the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website.

adoptDogHappy Tails
Rob CochranEditor
Related Stories
black cat
Happy TailsAdopt: PoeRob Cochran
black cat
Happy TailsAdopt: TimmyRob Cochran
brown and black dog
Happy TailsAdopt: NalaRob Cochran
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect