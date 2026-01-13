Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: January 16-January 18

New Jersey's winter calendar delivers something for every kind of arts and entertainment fan. The Light Of Day WinterFest 26 will showcase new talent alongside the soulful sounds of Avery*Sunshine and the family-fun entertainment of Dinosaur World Live. Add in concerts, ballet, nightlife, and weeknight happenings, and the region offers plenty of reasons to get out and explore.

Light Of Day WinterFest 26 Presents: Next Generation

What: Next Generation showcase, spotlighting emerging musical talent

Next Generation showcase, spotlighting emerging musical talent When: Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, at noon

Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, at noon Where: The Stone Pony, 913 Ocean Ave. N., Asbury Park

The Stone Pony, 913 Ocean Ave. N., Asbury Park Cost: $17 in advance, $22 at the door

Light Of Day WinterFest 26 spotlights the future of live music with Next Generation at The Stone Pony, a high-energy showcase celebrating emerging talent. This lineup features a diverse range of groups, showcasing creative variety: Octopus School, Lakehouse Music, Dakota Diehl, Rock'n Music Academy, Krazyer, Maddie Freeman, and Rockit. Each of these groups offers a different genre and a unique style of performance, showing the next generation of artists what can be created and presented through music and dance.

Avery*Sunshine

What: Soulful, GRAMMY-winning R&B live performance

Soulful, GRAMMY-winning R&B live performance When: Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, at 8 p.m. Where: Victoria Theater, Lizzie & Jonathan Tisch Stage, New Jersey Performing Arts Center, 1 Center St., Newark

Victoria Theater, Lizzie & Jonathan Tisch Stage, New Jersey Performing Arts Center, 1 Center St., Newark Cost: Tickets start at $41

Avery*Sunshine brings her soulful R&B performance to NJPAC's Victoria Theater, celebrating her GRAMMY win for Best Progressive R&B Album, with music rooted in '90s R&B, gospel, jazz, and neo-soul. She captures listeners' hearts with her warm, energetic speaking style and evokes emotions with her original use of different musical styles. The impressive stage presence that Avery*Sunshine exhibits while performing makes every show an exciting event to experience, as well as an opportunity to showcase the artistry and emotional content of Avery*Sunshine's work.

Dinosaur World Live

What: Interactive live dinosaur adventure for families

Interactive live dinosaur adventure for families When: Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, at 2 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, at 2 p.m. Where: Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre, Basie Center Campus, 99 Monmouth St., Red Bank

Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre, Basie Center Campus, 99 Monmouth St., Red Bank Cost: Tickets start at $37

Dinosaur World Live at the Basie Center is an Olivier award-winning interactive family show that brings astonishing, life-like dinosaurs to the stage through stunning puppetry and theatrical storytelling. Audiences join an intrepid explorer as they encounter impressive creatures, including a Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor, and Segnosaurus, in a mind-expanding prehistoric adventure. A special post-show meet-and-greet offers attendees a chance to interact with friendly dinosaur characters in this engaging live-theatre experience.

Other Events

This weekend's New Jersey entertainment lineup spans live music, dance, and nightlife across the region. From local bands and classical ballet to an energetic evening out, there are plenty of ways to experience the arts and enjoy live performances.

Live Music with Chuck Lambert Band: Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at 9 p.m. at Jamian's Food and Drink, 79 Monmouth St., Red Bank

Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at 9 p.m. at Jamian's Food and Drink, 79 Monmouth St., Red Bank Swan Lake by International Ballet Stars : Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, at 3 p.m. at UCPAC Main Stage, 1601 Irving St., Rahway

Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, at 3 p.m. at UCPAC Main Stage, 1601 Irving St., Rahway Tequila Rose: Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Riverside INN - Neshanic Bar & Restaurant, 102 Woodfern Road, Neshanic Station

More To Explore Next Week