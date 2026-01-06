Adopt: Timmy

Contests
Timmy is approximately an eleven week old domestic short hair kitten.  He came to the shelter as a surrender. This spunky young guy is playful, curious and full of energy!  In fact his whole family is available to be adopted, with mother tina, and brother and sister tony and tammy. Each one has their own adorable personality and all are thriving now that they’re receiving proper care. They’re all spayed or neutered and up to date on their shots. So if you’re looking to add a little joy or a little family to your life, this brave quartet is more than ready for their fresh start.

To arrange a special meeting, call The Jersey Shore Animal Center at 732–920–1600 or visit their website

