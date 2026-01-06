Contests
Adopt: Nala

Rob Cochran
brown and black dog
JSAC

Nala is two year old shepherd hound mix. This sweet girl loves her walks and would thrive in a home with a family committed to her continued training. She is best suited with children ages 10 and older and probably not ideal for apartment live due to her vocal nature and energy level. Nala is ready to bring love, loyalty and companionship. She’s spayed and up to date on her shots. 

To arrange a special meeting, call The Jersey Shore Animal Center at 732–920–1600 or visit their website

adoptDogHappy Tails
Rob CochranEditor
