UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell Announces 2026 North American ‘Big Love Tour’ With Nine Shows

UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell will launch the Big Love Tour in spring 2026 with nine shows spanning North America. The run begins April 11 at the Grenada Reggae Fest in Grenada, West Indies, then moves through eight U.S. cities before wrapping May 3.

Four Florida concerts anchor the schedule: Apopka, Cocoa Beach, Pompano Beach, and Clearwater. Austin, Atlantic City, and Mashantucket also host performances before the final show at Kings Theatre in New York on May 3.

"UB40 is my legacy," Ali Campbell said in a press release, as reported by AOL. "It's an absolute joy to travel everywhere and sing these songs to lovely audiences. This is reggae; it brings people together and unifies them. It doesn't matter if you're 10 years old or 100 years old; it's always a happy time."

The singer and guitarist started the British group in 1978. He has steered the act for more than 40 years and performs with the same musicians who have backed him since 2008.

The group released their debut album, Signing Off, in 1980. That record climbed to No. 2 on the U.K. chart. Their next four albums all landed in the Top 5.

Their version of Neil Diamond's "Red Red Wine" became their breakthrough U.S. hit in 1984. A longer cut of the track reached No. 1 in 1988.

The act scored another No. 1 in 1993 with a version of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love." The band has sold 100 million albums and accumulated 40 Top 20 hits throughout their run, with four No. 1 singles among them.

The Big Love Tour comes after a 2024 and 2025 European run that saw them headline several festivals. Universal Attractions Agency and Jeff Epstein are booking the North American dates.