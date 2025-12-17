Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Adopt: Roxy

Roxy is a seven year old husky mix. This beautiful girl can be a bit shy at first as she just needs time to trust and warm up to new people. Roxy’s…

Rob Cochran
black and white dog
SOCAF

Roxy is a seven year old husky mix. This beautiful girl can be a bit shy at first as she just needs time to trust and warm up to new people. Roxy’s engaging blue eyes will draw you right in. She will happily draw you right in, show you her tricks like sit, give both paws and lay down. She likes other dogs, but seems to be afraid of kitties. Roxy is spayed and up to date on her shots. 

To arrange a special meeting with Roxy, by calling the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website.

adoptDogHappy Tails
Rob CochranEditor
Related Stories
Echo
Happy TailsAdopt: EchoRob Cochran
black and white cat
Happy TailsAdopt: DahliaRob Cochran
brown dog
Happy TailsGazeleyRob Cochran
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect