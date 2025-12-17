Adopt: Roxy

Roxy is a seven year old husky mix. This beautiful girl can be a bit shy at first as she just needs time to trust and warm up to new people. Roxy’s engaging blue eyes will draw you right in. She will happily draw you right in, show you her tricks like sit, give both paws and lay down. She likes other dogs, but seems to be afraid of kitties. Roxy is spayed and up to date on her shots.