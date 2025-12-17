Adopt: Echo
Echo is approximately a three and a half year old torti cat. She came to the shelter as a stray. This happy girl is a soft snuggle cuddle bug, likes just about…
Echo is approximately a three and a half year old torti cat. She came to the shelter as a stray. This happy girl is a soft snuggle cuddle bug, likes just about everything and loves other pets! Echo is spayed and up to date on her shots.
To arrange a special meeting with Echo, by calling the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website.