Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Adopt: Echo

Echo is approximately a three and a half year old torti cat. She came to the shelter as a stray. This happy girl is a soft snuggle cuddle bug, likes just about…

Rob Cochran
Echo
SOCAF

Echo is approximately a three and a half year old torti cat. She came to the shelter as a stray. This happy girl is a soft snuggle cuddle bug, likes just about everything and loves other pets!  Echo is spayed and up to date on her shots. 

To arrange a special meeting with Echo, by calling the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website.

adoptCatHappy Tails
Rob CochranEditor
Related Stories
black and white dog
Happy TailsAdopt: RoxyRob Cochran
black and white cat
Happy TailsAdopt: DahliaRob Cochran
brown dog
Happy TailsGazeleyRob Cochran
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect