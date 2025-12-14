This Day in Rock History: December 14

Dec. 14 has seen its share of important rock-related events over the past few decades. It's when Bill Wyman first played with The Stones, The Clash released their breakout album, and Paul McCartney returned to familiar grounds. These are the main things that happened on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the most important milestones and breakthrough moments of the day include:

Bass player Bill Wyman made his debut performance with The Rolling Stones — then called The Rollin' Stones — at the Ricky Tick Club in Windsor, England. He had auditioned for a spot in the band the week before, and he stayed with them until 1993. 1969 : The Jackson 5 made their national television debut on The Ed Sullivan Show. They performed several songs, including their hit "I Want You Back," and the performance is considered to be the breakout moment for 10-year-old Michael Jackson.

: The Jackson 5 made their national television debut on The Ed Sullivan Show. They performed several songs, including their hit "I Want You Back," and the performance is considered to be the breakout moment for 10-year-old Michael Jackson. 2003: Ozzy and Kelly Osbourne's duet "Changes" reached the top spot on the U.K. singles chart. It was a remake of an old Black Sabbath song, and they were the first father-daughter duo to top the U.K. charts since Frank and Nancy Sinatra in 1967.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Dec. 14 is the anniversary of a few famous performances and album releases. A couple notable ones are:

The Clash released their third album, London Calling, in the U.K. via CBS Records. It received excellent critical reviews, being considered a significant step forward from the band's first two albums, and it has sold more than 5 million copies worldwide. 1999: Paul McCartney performed at the Cavern Club in Liverpool for the first time since playing there with the Beatles in 1963. McCartney's band for this intimate gig that seated only 300 attendees included Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour, Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice, and guitarist Mick Green.