Berkeley Township Tree Lighting Festival

Home/HolidaysHolidaysBerkeley Township Tree Lighting FestivalMatt KnightUpdated Dec 2, 2025 4:27 PM ESTBerkeley Township RecreationShare this storyBerkeley Township RecreationShare this storyHoliday GuideMatt KnightEditorMatt Knight is the afternoon host and Program Director at 100.1 WJRZ. He's always down to participate in events that involve as little physical activity as possible because it's all about being chill.Related Stories100.1 WJRZOcean County Events – JulyMatt Knight100.1 WJRZManufacturer of the YearAlex Cauthren100.1 WJRZManufacturer Of The Year NominationsAlex Cauthren