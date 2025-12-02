Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Adopt: Gazeley

Gazeley is an eight month old lab/hound mix. This gorgeous girl is full of life, love and energy. She’s a playful youngster who’s ready to learn and grow. Gazeley would love an…

Rob Cochran
brown dog
JSAC

Gazeley is an eight month old lab/hound mix. This gorgeous girl is full of life, love and energy. She’s a playful youngster who’s ready to learn and grow. Gazeley would love an active home with a fenced in yard so she can run, play and burn off that puppy energy. Gazeley is spayed and up to date on her shots.

To arrange a special meeting with Gazeley, call The Jersey Shore Animal Center at 732–920–1600 or visit their website

adoptDogHappy Tails
Rob CochranEditor
Related Stories
black and white cat
Happy TailsAdopt: DahliaRob Cochran
white and orange cat
Happy TailsAdopt: Martha MaeRob Cochran
brown dog
Happy TailsAdopt: AnnabelleRob Cochran
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect