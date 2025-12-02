Adopt: Gazeley
Gazeley is an eight month old lab/hound mix. This gorgeous girl is full of life, love and energy. She’s a playful youngster who’s ready to learn and grow. Gazeley would love an…
Gazeley is an eight month old lab/hound mix. This gorgeous girl is full of life, love and energy. She’s a playful youngster who’s ready to learn and grow. Gazeley would love an active home with a fenced in yard so she can run, play and burn off that puppy energy. Gazeley is spayed and up to date on her shots.
To arrange a special meeting with Gazeley, call The Jersey Shore Animal Center at 732–920–1600 or visit their website.