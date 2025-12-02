Contests
Adopt: Dahlia

Rob Cochran
JSAC

Dahlia is a three month old calico kitten. This cute girl is sweet, adorable and looking for her new best friend. She loves hanging out and exploring new territories. Dahlia is spayed and up to date on her shots. Won’t you make dahlia a part of your home? 

To arrange a special meeting, call The Jersey Shore Animal Center at 732–920–1600 or visit their website

adoptCatHappy Tails
Rob CochranEditor
