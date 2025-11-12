Contests
This Day in Rock History: November 12

Nov. 12 was a busy day for rock acts and their fans over the years. Iconic names such as The Monkees, U2, The Beatles, and Genesis are just a few examples. Keep reading to learn about all of these and other relevant events that happened on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the major milestone moments include the following:

  • 1966: Johnny Rivers' song "Poor Side of Town" reached the No. 1 spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, where it spent a single week. It has been covered by many artists since, most notably Bruce Springsteen in 1995.
  • 1966: On the same day of the same year, The Monkees' self-titled debut album reached the top spot of the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart. It stayed there for a remarkable 13 weeks and was replaced by The Monkees' sophomore album, More of the Monkees, which stayed there for a further 18 weeks.
  • 1977: The Sex Pistols' first and only album, Never Mind the B***s, Here's the Sex Pistols, got to the No. 1 spot on the Official U.K. Albums Chart. It was hugely influential and reached Platinum status in both the U.K. and the U.S.
  • 1988: U2's album Rattle and Hum got to the top of the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, where it spent six consecutive weeks. It was the first double album to top the U.S. charts since Bruce Springsteen's The River in 1980.

Cultural Milestones

We also celebrate a couple of famous birthdays today, as well as a sad goodbye. These are the main cultural moments of the day:

  • 1944: Songwriter, musician, and producer Booker T. Jones was born in Memphis, Tennessee. His work with many notable artists throughout the years earned him a GRAMMY Award for Lifetime Achievement.
  • 1945: Neil Young was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He achieved success as a solo artist and as a member of the groups Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young.
  • 2001: Former Beatles Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison met at a New York City hotel. This was to be their last time together, as Harrison passed away from cancer just 17 days later.

Notable Recordings and Performances

A few great albums were also released on Nov. 12, including the following:

  • 1971: Yes released their fourth studio album, Fragile, through Atlantic Records. It was the first to feature keyboardist Rick Wakeman and went double Platinum in the U.S.
  • 1971: That same year, Genesis released their third studio album, Nursery Crime, via Charisma Records. It was their first with Phil Collins and received a mixed reception from both critics and the general public.

From The Monkees to Genesis, there are several milestones to celebrate on Nov. 12. Come back tomorrow to discover the most important things that happened on that day in rock history.

